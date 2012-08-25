3 Versions of Life Open The Boulevard

At the dawn of the new theatre season, local stages seem to be going int a great deal of dramatic introspection. World's Stage's Punkplay is about a couple of kids looking for meaning in suburban life in the '80s. Soulstice Theatre's Rocketman takes a look at what happens when an adult man tries to find meaning in a pretty drastic way. Youngbloods [SIC] looks into them ending of life right after college. And all of this is opening in September . . .

along with the new midwest premiere opening the Boulevard Theatre's season.

Life [x] 3 is a look at three different kinds of life as viewed through a dinner meeting between a couple of astrophysicists and their wives. Sounds kind of dry? Well . . . it IS French, but actually it's not at all dry. These are two couples that don't really respect each other. Existential concerns wipe away into deeper concerns that animate a dramatic farce that touches on some pretty interesting social AND philosophical territory.

All else aside it's a light dinner shared between two couple who don't really respect each other, which really couldn't sound more fun as after dinner entertainment in Bay View.

These types of shows are always a lot of fun at the Boulevard. It's a really intimate space shared between a pair of couples and the audience that has come to see them. The cast incudes the talented Rachel Lewandowski and Jamieson Hawkins who have appeared with the Boulevard before. The lesser-known, more untested elements of the ensemble include Siddartha Varlicharla, who has appeared onstage intermittently in the past and Joe Drilling, who makes his Boulevard Theatre debut.

Boulevard Theatre's Life (x) 3 runs September 19th through October 14th. For ticket reservations, call 414-744-5757.