March comes in with a pleasant madness once more as the picturesque Charles Allis Art Museum plays host to another Mad Hatter Tea Party. Guests come wearing hats. An actor playing the Mad Hatter hosts an afternoon with Alice and other Wonderland characters from Lewis Carroll. Rishi teas are sampled. Treats are catered. Milwaukee school of massage will be on hand. There will be a short Mad Hatter Tea Part play as well. All in the stunningly beautiful space that is the Charles Allis.

The 3rd Annual Mad Hatter Tea Party runs March 1st and 2nd from 2 to 5 pm. Reservations are required. Hats are encouraged. To RSVP< call Ann at 414-278-295 extension 5 or email RSVP@cavtmuseums.org