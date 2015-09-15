5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche In Racine This Month

I love how the title sounds like an abstract performance art piece. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is actually a contemporary 5-woman comedy written by Evan Linder and Andre Hobgood. Set in a community center basement in 1956, the show is 75 minutes of light comedy with no intermission. The comedy is set up as a meeting of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein. In the midst of the cold war, there’s the threat of nuclear destruction. Naturally, there are a few confessions and things get weird.

The offbeat comedy makes its way to Racine this month courtesy of Over Our Head Players. Directed by Rich Smith, the show features Kristin Althoff, Mona Lewis, Laney Shelley, Ela Winett, and Melissa Zeien. The comedy runs Sep. 18 - Oct. 4. For tickets and more information, visit Over Our Head online.