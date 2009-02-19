5 Shows Open This Weekend

What with the economy being what it is, one might expect fewer shows this season, especially from some of the smaller companies who may be forced to cancel a few shows mid-season.

One would not expect, for instance, that there might be six shows opening in the same week in mid to late February. Not so. Here’s a quick run-down of what will have taken place by the end of the week:

--My Name Is Rachel Corrie:

a powerful piece opened and closed at the top of the week culled from various writings by the late Rachel Corrie as performed by Jennifer Shine at Marquette. The show had three perfromances.

--Anohter Antigone:

Soulstice Theatre presents a modern retelling of the classic story of Antigone and Creon with this play by legendary modern playwright A.R. Gurney. The show opens tonight with a pay what you can preview evening. The show runs February 19 – 28. The play stars Madison actress Georgina McKee in her Milwaukee debut. What with already being booked to see some five other shows this week, I will be unable to attend.

--The Sum of Us:

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents the David Stevens comedy about a father and son dealing with the difficulties of being single. The father, played by Brian Mani, is a widower. His son is gay. An interesting premise that will, no doubt be tackled quite well by Milwaukee Chamber. Also opening tonight, the show runs February 19 – March 15.

--3Penny Opera:

Also tonight, Off The Wall Theatre open its production of the classic Bertolt Brecht/Kurt Weill musical. The show runs February 19 – March 1

--When I Give My Heart:

Windfall Theatre presents the debut of a new romantic mystery/drama by talented local playwright Thomas Rosenthal. Opening tomorrow night at Village Church Arts on 130 East Juneau, the show runs February 20 – March 7.

--BERZERK!!!

The latest in Alamo Basement/Insurgent Theatre’s series of

shorts programs comes to the Alchemist Theatre this February 21st. It’s not the last show I’m seeing this weekend, but I anticipate I standing out in the memory of a week spent seeing no less than five shows . . .