5th Annual William Shakespeare Birthday Celebration

Shakespeare was baptized on the 26th of April, 1954. So it stands to reason he was probably born on the 24th. UWM celebrates Shakespeare's birth today with an afternoon program in Special Collections at the UWM Library.

(I love that the public get an open invitation there for this. Special Collections, the Maps collection and the Roosevelt Room are my three favorite little-known places in that library.)

Coordinated by Grace DeWolf, this is the 5th Annual UWM celebration.

Running from 4:30 pm - 6:45 pm, the theme for this year's celebration is "Shakespeare Unrehearsed."

Here's what to expect according to the official announcement:

"* A presentation by Christopher Elst, actor, fight director, and co-founder of Theatre Red, a company established in Milwaukee to present unrehearsed Shakespearean productions.

* Short performances of unrehearsed Shakescenes by UWM Theatre alumni, community actors, and you (yes, you!), coordinated by director, playwright, and UWM Theatre graduate Grace DeWolff.

* A hands-on display of original Shakespeare materials from Special Collections.

* And, as always, Shakespeare-inspired food, drink (sorry, no ale), and a Birthday Cake!!"