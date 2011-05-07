76 trombones, One Cast In Germantown

The Imagination Theatre of Germantown is looking to cast for its production of the1950’s Meredith Wilson musical The Music Man. Trouble right here in River City comes to Germantown August 12th through 21st and Imagination is looking for a cast. They’re seeking men, women teens and children ages 8 and up to fill a variety of roles.

Auditions for Music Man will take place on May 16th and 17th starting at 6:00pm. Prospective cast members should come prepared to sing a song of their choice and learn a quick dance combination.

All auditions take place at Cross Way Church on W156 N10041 Pilgrim Road in Germantown.

For more information, call 262-957-0399.