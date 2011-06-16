76 Trombones for the Skylight

×

The Skylight Opera Theatre sent out announcements earlier this week for its big October 76 Trombones fundraiser gala. On Saturday, October the 8th, the group will be hosting a fancy black tie-optional affair featuring dinner, entertainment and a silent auction. The event takes place in the Pfister Hotel’s Grand Ballroom.

The event takes place right after the close of the Skylight’s first world premiere of the season. (They have two in 2011/2012.) The title, of course, refers to The Music Manwhich will open November the 18th.

For more information about the gala, contact Skylight Special Events Manager Madeline Cope at madelinec@skylightopera.com.

Those interested in hanging out with Chamber offstage prior to October in a much less formal environment will get their chance with the Broadway Theater Center’s Open House, which will be happening on Gallery Night July 29th between 5 and 9pm. I’d been there for last year’s affait---it was a LOT of fun. If you’ve been seeing shows at the Broadway Theatre Center and haven’t been able to crawl around backstage . . . well . . . it’s like a whole different world back there and it’s very, very cool that the Skylight is going to be doing that again this summer.