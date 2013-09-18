8 Shows Open This Week

As the interview with the cast of Liz Shipe's Sherlock Holmes show ended, I mentioned that there were 6 other shows opening the same weekend as theirs. (actually it's more than that.) When asked about them, I couldn't seem to remember. Here's a quick list:

×

Ragtime with Milwaukee Rep

Hey. It's Mark Clements. Directing a musical. This one feautres, "wealth, poverty, freedom, prejudice, hope, and despair in pursuit of the American Dream." In musical format.

September 17th - October 27th at the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre.

×

×

The Detective's Wife with Milwaukee Chamber

Mary MacDonald Kerr stars in the contemporary story of a Chicagoan in search of her husband's killer. Jim Tasse directs a show that I'm really, really looking forward to this weekend.

September 18th - October 13th at the Broadway theatre Center's Studio Theatre.

×

×

The Jerker with Boulevard Theatre

The Boulevard's Mark Bucher directs Marty McNamee and Bill Jackson in a reader's theatre performance of the drama about a phone relationship between a couple of guys in San Francisco at the dawn of the AIDS epidemic.

September 18th - 21st at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center on 1110 North Market Street.

×

Perfect Mendacity with Next Act Theatre

Mark Ulrich, Marti Gobel and David Cecsarini star with Lee Palmer and Edward Marion in the story of a man trying to figure out how to pass a lie detector test. Very topical and contemporary drama directed by Cecsarini, who has a wonderful talent for bringing this sort of thing to the stage.

September 19th - October 13th at the Next ActTheatre on 255 South Water Street.

×

T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical--A group of improv comics and a 4-piece band that work really, really well together, this is some of the most impressive improv comedy in town. T.I.M. makes its month appearance this Thursday the 19th at 7:30 pm at ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 South 1st Street.

×

Kimberly Akimbo with Splinter Group

The all-new Splinter Group theatre company makes it big debut with David Lindsay-Abaire's compassionate comedy about a girl suffering from progeria. An interesting choice for a debut on season also including Jim Farrell's Trailer Park Prophecies and the brilliant comedy Mr. Marmalade .

September 20th - October 5th at the Marian Center on 3211 S. Lake Drive.

×

The Odd Couple (female version) with Bay Players.

It's Neil Simon, but it's kind of a strange update on a really old Neil Simon that's still pretty old. So it's kind of a weird trip. And its being put to stage by one of the oldest theatre traditions in the state.

September 20th - 28th on 1200 East Fairmount Avenue. in Whitefish Bay.

×

Sherlock Holmes and the Final Vow

Liz Shipe's Sherlock Holmes trilogy ends with another show starring Michael Traynor as Holmes, Max Hultquist as Watson, Amanda J. Hull as Irene Adler and Shipe as Mary Morstan.

September 20th - October 13th at the Brumder Mansion on 3046 West Wisconsin Avenue

×

Variety Hour Happy Hour

The live comedy variety show at the Underground Collaborative hosted by Nick Firer. This week's special guest is the recently ubiquitous Robby McGhee.

7:30 pm this Friday the 20th at the Undergrround Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue.

×

Bacchanalia with The Quasi Mondo

The weekend ends with the opening of The Quasi Mondo Physical Theatre's performance celebration of music, poetry, wine and song in the spirit of the Roman God Bacchus.

The opening night gala is 6pm this Sunday September the 22nd. The show runs through Tuesday October 1st.