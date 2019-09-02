A Bewildered Comedy of Death and Afterlife

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Outskirts Theatre

Outskirts Theatre ponders weighty philosophical issues with Sarah Ruhl’s 2007 comedic drama Dead Man’s Cell Phone. Brittany Boeche brings an engagingly sophisticated optimism to the stage as Jean, a good-natured soul who makes the mistake of answering the phone of a man who turns out to be quite dead.

Jean feels honor-bound to wrap up the man’s affairs. Doing so puts her into contact with a number of people in the man’s life. Deborah Oettinger brings a cold distance to the tiny stage as the man’s mother. Kimberly Giddens is deeply enjoyable as an upper-class, young East-Coaster who breaks out of her shell after a few drinks and opens up to Jean. As written, the romance between Jean and the dead man’s brother feels forced and awkward, but Nate Press’ tenderness in the role builds into a charming dynamic with Boeche.

In the role of the dead guy, Seth K. Hale sits quietly in the background for much of the early part of the drama. After the intermission, the character is allowed to give a monologue in which the audience is let in on just what kind of a distasteful person he truly was. Hale does an enchanting job of making a very slimy individual seem roguishly appealing. It’s not an easy task given the limited space Ruhl gives him to work with, but Hale’s wit brings a bitter warmth to the afterlife as Jean peers into it. Given the tantalizing potential of the initial premise, Ruhl’s script collapses into a bewildered farrago that director Dylan K. Sladky tames into a rather pleasant evening in a cozy theater.

Through Sept. 8 at Danceworks, 1661 N. Water St. For more information, visit facebook.com/outskirtstheatre.