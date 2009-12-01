‘A Christmas Carol’ Shines at Pabst Theater

×

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater retains its title asa premier producer of holiday shows, as it proved again Friday during theopening performance of A Christmas Carol.The show continues through Dec. 27 at the historic Pabst Theater.

The combination of a sprightly, song-filled A Christmas Carol and the red velvetopulence of the Pabst Theater is a combination too hard to resist. And oneshouldn’t resist. Indeed, it would be wise to snap up tickets to this glorioustale by Charles Dickens as soon as possible.

This is the 34th season that the Rep has staged A Christmas Carol. Sadly, it’s also thelast by departing Artistic Director Joe Hanreddy. Still, one hopes that thecurrent adaptation by Hanreddy and Edward Morgan lives on for many seasons tocome.

Actor Jim Pickering returns as that graspingmoneylender, Scrooge. After performing the role for more than 23 years (notsuccessively), Pickeringno longer “acts” the part. Instead, he has internalized the character socompletely that he basically inhabits it. He is supported by a large andtalented cast, too numerous to mention individually. Yet, one must single outlongtime favorites such as Jonathan Smoots as the jolly Mr. Fezziwig andequally good-natured Ghost of Christmas Present. The beautiful voice ofElizabeth Ledo often leads thechorus in Olde English Christmas carols. She plays the bubbly Catherine,Scrooge’s niece. In other scenes, she is equally charming as Scrooge’s belovedlate sister, Fan. There are 18 children in the cast, and all are completelyadorable. Even the two youngest cast members, who play Tiny Tim at alternateperformances, can still bring a smile with “God bless us, every one.” Setssweep quickly on and offstage to keep the story moving. Costumes are a big partof the show’s appeal, and lighting plays a strong role in this year’sproduction.

A ChristmasCarol continues at the Pabst Theater through Dec. 27.