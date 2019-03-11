A Thoroughly Enjoyable 'Phantom of the Opera'

× Expand Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

I’m not a “Phantomhead,” “Phantomfan,” “Phantomista” or whatever you call Phantom of the Opera groupies. I’m not even particularly “into” Andrew Lloyd Webber (its composer) in general. But the fact is that I was thoroughly enraptured by the current production thereof at Uihlein Hall last Friday evening.

Webber’s music and Charles Hart’s lyrics in Phantom are a creative artist’s version of striking gold. Put simply, the show has everything. The music is compelling, classical, lyrical, modern and memorable; the lyrics are sincere, witty, touching; Phantom’s send-up of old-fashioned operatic productions is as hilarious to those “in the know” as well as those who’ve never seen an opera. It has great humor, pathos, love, hate, fear, death and some jump-in-your-seat shocks.

All a production of The Phantom of the Opera truly needs is an excellent sound system, fine orchestra, professional dance troupe, several fine actor-singers, large cast, lavish costumes, gorgeous sets and pyrotechnics. That’s all. Obviously, it’s an enormous undertaking to pull off such a big show in precisely the right way. Happily, Cameron Mackintosh’s production expertly manages it all in a not-to-be-missed show. If you’ve ever been tempted to go to a musical theatre production but were just too intimidated to take those last few steps up to the box office window, Webber’s Phantom is the show—and this is the production—for which you should do so.

Ultimately, what makes or breaks a performance is the central cast, and this Phantom has a perfectly balanced central trio, as well as a completely harmonious group around them. Jordan Craig is the embodiment of the earnest, heroic, loving Raoul; Kaitlyn Davis has the gorgeously shimmering lyric soprano and fine acting skills to create a believably smitten-yet-horrified Christine (depending on the show you attend, you may see Emma Grimsley or Eva Tavares in this role); finally, the title character is menacingly, touchingly, convincingly and rather brilliantly played by Quentin Oliver Lee.

The fact that your own feelings toward the Phantom, Christine and Raoul evolve as events unfold—and you gradually discover that what is generally perceived as purely “good” and “evil” ultimately emerge as shades of each other in the most striking ways—tells you that, in this production of The Phantom of the Opera, you’ve witnessed truly great musical theatre.

Through March 17 at Uihlein Hall, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org.