A.C.T. Summer Showcase at Waukesha Civic Theatre

Acting talent Doug Jarecki has been involved in quite a few projects over the years. He’s got a really solid sense of humor that works quite well for sketch comedy. (There’s a show featuring some of his work upcoming at the Alchemist Theatre next month with Destiny, Deviltry & Dentistry. It’s a program which also features the work of Jason Powell.)

As visible as Jarecki’s been onstage over the years with a few different theatre companies, he’s not as well-known for his work with Waukesha Civic Theatre. This month, the WCT presents A.C.T. Summer Showcase. It’s a variety show-style program featuring acting, singing, dancing, and improvisation as cultivated by Jarecki with students of WCT’s theatre education program.

I realize I’m probably one of the few people who are genuinely interested in a show like this who aren’t in some way acquainted with or related to the people in the program, but the idea behind a staging like this IS to provide young and inexperienced performers with their first audiences. It’s profoundly interesting to watch someone begin to relate to the stage for the first time. And with Jarecki at the head of this particular student program, it’s bound to have an interesting rhythm and energy.

A.C.T. Summer Showcase will be staged Aug. 23 at the Waukesha Civic Theatre. For more information, visit WCT online.