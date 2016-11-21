AACT and Bravo! Youth Ensemble Celebrate the Spirit of Ramadan Tonight

×

Milwaukee City Hall celebrates the spirit of Ramadan tonight in an opening of a world touring photography exhibition. African American Children’s Theatre has provided a positive creative alternative to challenges facing local youth since 1989. The Bravo! Youth Ensemble is AACT’s multi-cultural youth project that features kids from diverse backgrounds. It’s a unique opportunity to extend interfaith understanding in an open setting celebrating Ramadan.





Tonight’s performance takes place at Milwaukee City Hall Rotunda on 200 East Wells St. Doors open at 6:00 pm. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information about AACT, visit them online.