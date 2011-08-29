AACT Theatre Class Registration

×

As the theatre season starts, so starts the school season, so starts the theatre school season. As theatre classes for kids start-up in established venues like First Stage and the Sunset Playhouse, a childrenâs theatre tradition nearing its 25th anniversary also starts-up for the season. The African American Childrenâs Theatre hosts after school programs on Tuesday and Wednesdays from 4pm to 6pm.

Instructors this year include: Dr. Wallace Cheatham and Jason Drake-Hames. Cheatham is a former MPS teacher who is also a musician and composer. Â Drake-Hames had put in some memorable performances with Insurgent Theatre before it left Milwaukee.

Classes start on September 27th. Registration and auditions for AACT's fall classes will be held from 4 to 5 pm on Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21 in the Sondheim Room at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 West Walnut St.

All children ages 8 â 14 who want to study with AACT are encouraged to bring a poem or a song to perform. In order to be considered, children must be accompanied by parents who must also attend a parent orientation at 4:30 pm on Thursday, September 22.

Â

For more information, visit AACT online.

Â