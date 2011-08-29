AACT Theatre Class Registration

African American Children’s Theatre begins another year of classes

As the theatre season starts, so starts the school season, so starts the theatre school season. As theatre classes for kids start-up in established venues like First Stage and the Sunset Playhouse, a childrenâs theatre tradition nearing its 25th anniversary also starts-up for the season. The African American Childrenâs Theatre hosts after school programs on Tuesday and Wednesdays from 4pm to 6pm.

Instructors this year include: Dr. Wallace Cheatham and Jason Drake-Hames. Cheatham is a former MPS teacher who is also a musician and composer. Â Drake-Hames had put in some memorable performances with Insurgent Theatre before it left Milwaukee.

Classes start on September 27th. Registration and auditions for AACT's fall classes will be held from 4 to 5 pm on Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21 in the Sondheim Room at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 West Walnut St.

All children ages 8 â 14 who want to study with AACT are encouraged to bring a poem or a song to perform. In order to be considered, children must be accompanied by parents who must also attend a parent orientation at 4:30 pm on Thursday, September 22.

For more information, visit AACT online.

