Abridged Outdoor Shakespeare with the Summit Players

Maybe you like the idea of seeing Shakespeare outdoors, but you’re not quite in it for the whole thing. Maybe somewhere around midway through the second act, you begin to remember that these things tend to run a little long as you start to realize that your bug spray might not be all that effective. Maybe you want something a bit more condensed for outdoor consumption. The Summit Players are here to help. With Shakespeare in the State Park, the Summit Players stage one-hour/six actor productions of Shakespearian comedies.

This year The Summit Players tour with both A Midsummer Night’s Dream and As You Like It. The tour is pretty exhaustive: Jul. 16 - Aug. 21. They’re hitting over a dozen different parks in that time: Bong Rec. Area, Devil’s Lake, Kettle Moraine, Mirror Lake, Potowatomi State Park, High Cliff and more. For exact dates and more information, visit The Summit Players online. Shorter and perhaps a bit more outdooorsier than most Shakespeare, this might just be the right sort of Shakespeare for wider audiences all over the state.