Acacia Auditions This Month

This coming March, Acacia Theatre Company will be staging a production of Jayme McGhan’s Autonomy. It tells to story of Dr. Marlene Rampart--a physicist about to publish a a book which, “disproves the existence of God.” Deadlines pass and Rampart still has yet to deliver the book. Why? Sounds like it could be interesting. They’re looking for a diverse cast of 3 woman and 2 men. here’s the list from the formal audition announcement:

Dr. Marlene “Marney” Rampart - Late 50’s. Author, Nobel Prize Winner, Distinguished Professor of Physics, Outspoken Atheist. Caucasian.

Sharise Rampart. 17. Marney’s foster-daughter. African-American.

Dr. Gerald Berry - Early 30’s. Term Assistant Professor of Physics. Dr. Rampart’s Research Assistant and Writing Contributor. Any race or ethnicity.

Dana Westham - (30-50) Dr. Rampart’s publisher. Any race or ethnicity.

Dr. Harold Townsing - Late 50’s. Lead Pastor for Sanctus Ministries. Famed Theistic Scientist and Evangelical Christian Author. African-American.

Auditions for the production take place Nov. 12 - 14. Auditions will be held by appointment only at Church in the City on 2658 N. Hackett Ave. The show runs Mar. 11 - 20 at Concordia University. To make an appointment: 414-744-5995 or email acacia@acaciatheatre.com.