Acacia's Christmas Characters

Acacia Theatre has addressed the Christmas season in a variety of different ways over the years . . . this particular season presents a single performance early-on in the month. Christmas Characters is a showcase of several of Acacia's touring holiday shows.

Christmas Characters will be performed on December 8th at 4pm. Doors open at 3:15 pm. It's a "pay-what-you-like," performance featuring Scott Nolte's Christmas Past, John Pawinskis Layton's Blessed Christmas , A Christmas of Many Parts by Jeannette Clift George and Melissa Rhodebeck's The Least of These: A Shepherd's Tale. The Kylemore Folk Band performs seasonal music.

