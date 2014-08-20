Acacia’s Upcoming Season

Acacia Theater has recently announced what it will be producing on the coming 2014-2015 season. From the stage of Concordia University Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, the group has been performing Christian-friendly theatre for a number of years. An Acacia season peppers the calendar with a few shows that stretch out into the following summer. The theme for this coming season embraces “Peculiar People.”

October 17 - 26, the group will be staging Fish Eyes by Ted Swartz & Lee Eshleman. It’s a comic perspective on the New Testament. Events are seen through the eyes of Peter and Andrew as they follow Jesus and try to understand his teachings.

December 6 is a one-night only production of Peculiar People . A number of characters relate their individual stories of witnessing the birth of Jesus.

March 20 - 29 Acacia takes a look at the work of Charles Dickens as it stages an adaptation of Great Expectations.

July 10 - 19 brings a summer musical to the stage as Acacia presents Opal. A girl is orphaned and shipwrecked in an Oregon lumber camp. It’s a harsh environment, but Opal maintains her faith and charms those around her.

