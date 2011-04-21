Acacia Theatre Looking For Emma

×

Acacia Theatre Company is looking for a cast for its latest production—a stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma written by John Jory. The story of a wealthy, young woman harrowingly devoid of self-doubt will be brought to the stage of Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Auditorium July 15th-24th. Auditions for the production will take place on Saturday, April 30th between 10:00am and 2:00pm. They’re looking to fill a cast of 5 women and 6 men aged 17-65. The audition will consist of readings from the script.

Auditions are by appointment only. To make and appointment, call 414-744-5995 or email Acacia at: acacia@acaciatheatre.com. Those auditioning are requested to come prepared with all scheduling conflicts between May 28th and July 14th.

If necessary, callback will take place Saturday, May 7th at 10:30am.