Acacia Theatre Presents ‘The Gifts of the Magi’

The Cop,not as well known as The Gift, featuresEugene Rubenzer as a cheerful homeless man named Soapy trying to get arrestedso that he can have a warm place to sleep. The role marks Rubenzer’s return tothe Milwaukeestage after a 25-year absence. The actor, who many years ago studied alongsideWillem Dafoe at UW-Milwaukee, returns to his hometown having performed intelevision and movies, as well as at theme parks all over the world.
Over the years, the featured stories have acquiredan overly sentimental feeling, but Acacia has a long history of breathing freshlife into clichéd material. Director Stacy Becker believes the stories “aboutlove, family and the true reason for Christmas” still have resonance and areworth exploring.
Acacia Theatre’s production of The Gifts of the Magi runs Dec. 5-13 at Concordia University’sTodd Wehr Auditorium.