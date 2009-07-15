Acacia Theatre’s “Little Women” Needs Fine-Tuning

­When it debuted on Broadway more than four years ago, the musical version of Little Women received poor reviews and ultimately closed the same year it opened. Unfortunately, after seeing Acacia Theatre Company's production (through July 19), it's not difficult to understand why. Though Louisa May Alcott's semi-autobiographical novel about four sisters growing up in Concord, Mass., has charmed generations of readers, it is poorly framed in a largely uninspired musical. In a book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, songs only come at the most obvious points in a script that takes very few chances. AcaciaTheatre does provide a remarkable cast of actresses as the March sisters. Cherisse Duncan is particularly noteworthy as Beth, a gentle girl who plays piano, while towering talent Stacy Becker positively beams in the role of aspiring author Jo. The technical elements of AcaciaTheatre's production were poorly handled, with microphones being pumped through a sound system in a space that needs no artificial amplification. It's possible that this classic American novel could be turned into a classic American musical, but it would take a more insightful approach than its current incarnation.