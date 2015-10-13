ACAP PlayMakers ‘Show Of Shows’ II

The Show of Shows does not carry that title lightly. It doesn’t earn it for production value or grandiose displays of skill, though there is some impressive hula hooping by group leader Allison Surber. The second annual Show of Shows , directed by Patty Chones and performed at the Waukesha Civic Theatre, proved its merit primarily on the joy that pervaded not only performers but audience for the entire evening. The house was packed and often rocked with loud laughs and encouraging whistles.

The storyline centered around a night of auditions and was presented in the style of a musical variety show; song, dance and comedy acts were sprinkled amidst short scenes between a director (Scott Ebbott) and various members of his disgruntled, zany production team. The clever script and fast pace provided an anchor for the acts to shine.

The joy in watching the Show of Shows went beyond the positive mission of the ACAP Playmakers, which is described on their website as “[encouraging] people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential and acquire lifelong skills which will enable them to become contributing and valued members within their communities.” That spirit was present and alive during each of the acts, perhaps most evidently during the song “Life is a Rock, but the ADA Rolled Me,” a group number celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which sparked a number of tapping toes and mumbled sing-alongs across the aisles.

Highlights of the various performances included an adaptation of the Abbott & Costello sketch “Dollar A Day” performed by Kevin Katz and Mark Cage, a hilarious lip sync rendition of “Johnny B. Goode,” complete with a herd of crazed fangirls. Chuck Aprahamian closed the evening with a moving performance of “Bring Him Home” from Les Mis é rables on an empty stage.

The Show created an atmosphere of acceptance, enthusiasm and support that almost glowed and it was certainly true that many people left the theater smiling brighter. While the play within the play was almost certainly destined to be a flop, the reality of the performance rang out success.

For information on the ACAP Playmakers’ upcoming shows, visit waukeshacivictheatre.org/playmakers.html.