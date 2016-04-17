The Accidental Hero at the Marcus Center

Some time ago, the Milwaukee Rep’s Jonathan Gillard Daly recounted personal family history with the story of his own grandfather’s life during World War II with his musical The Daly News . This month, another man recounts the life of his gradnfather during World War II onstage at the Marcus Center as Patrick Dewane performs The Accidental Hero.

Dewane’s grandfather refused to talk about his service during WWII. When he died, there was a small library of artifacts from the time of his service including typewritten accounts, photos and film footage. All of these things are rolled into Dewane’s one-man show. It’s the remarkable true story of an American officer during WWII who “miraculously liberates the Czech villages of his grandparents.”

The Accidental Hero runs for one night only on Apr. 23 at Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall in the Marcus Center on 929 N Water St. For tickets and more information, visit The Marcus Center online.