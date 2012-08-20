The Acclaimed Comedy of the Bible Outdoors

×

Taken at face value the King James bible is . . . . really difficult to take seriously for all kinds of reasons. the fact that people use it to justify those things that they justify is also kind of silly. So it makes the perfect basis for comedy.

Some Time ago, the Reduced Shakespeare Company brought brought the bible to the comic stage with The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Bridged) The same people who had tackled the complete works of WIlliam Shakespeare decided to see what they could do with one of the more popular books to come out of the last 2,000 years or so.

The script respects its source material a great deal, which is probably a good portion of why it is as successful as it is even with the clergy. As with it's other work, the comedy troupe opened the script to other performers to launch other productions. It has met with a great deal of success over the years. This month, the comedy makes it to greater Milwaukee courtesy of a production being directed by Milwaukee theatre icon Bo Johnson. Featured in the cast are Brian Faracy, Emmitt Morgans and Nate Press.

The production is being performed outdoors (as god would have intended.) It's a part of Lapham Peak State Park's Summerstage of Delafield series. The show, which is produced in conjunction with "Phantom Cicada Theatre," runs August 31st - September 15th. All shows start at 7:30 pm.

For more information and to order tickets, visit Summerstage online.