ACT Summer Showcase at Waukesha Civic Theatre

Famed escape artist Harry Houdini got his start as a young kid in a children’s circus right here in Wisconsin. Little Houdini was Eric of the Air--a trapeze artist. His big show-stopper had him hanging by his knees from the trapeze and picking up needles with his eyelids. That’s probably not nearly as dangerous as it sounds, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say there probably weren’t a whole lot of safety measures being taken in children’s circuses back in the late 19th century. One has to wonder what adults might have thought attending such circuses.

Thankfully, there are safe places for kids to learn stagecraft all over the country in the modern age. One such place is Waukesha Civic Theatre’s ACT program, which teaches kids Dancing, Acting, Fencing, Improv and more in a safe, supportive environment. This week, Waukesha Civic Theatre presents a showcase of children’s performances including song, dance and improv that is being put together by Waukesha Civic Theatre Education & Outreach Administrator Doug Jarecki. A talented actor in his own right, Jarecki has held the position for some time now and has some experience with the tricky task of putting together a children’s variety show. It’s nice to see another program continuing to serve the often-overlooked educational possibilities of arts education.

Waukesha Civic Theatre’s ACT Summer Showcase will be staged Jun. 25 at 10:00 a.m on 264 W. Main St. in Waukesha. For ticket reservations and more, visit Waukesha Civic Theatre online.