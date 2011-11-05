Acting Class With Raymond Bradford

Raymond Bradford has a great deal of stage experience. Bradford had been the Artistic Director of the RSVP Theatre who also heads the venerable Bay Playersarguably Milwaukee’s longest running theatre tradition of ANY kind.

Those looking to learn a bit from the man have an opportunity to do so next week as he holds an acting class on November 9th at 7pm. The class will be held in the Whitefish Bay High School Cafeteria on 1200 East Fairmount Avenue. The fee for the class is $15. The $15 fee goes towards a membership with the bay Players . . . so not only are aspiring actors learning from Bradford, they also have the satisfaction of knowing that they’re helping to keep one of the longest-running theatre traditions in Milwaukee running.

For more information, contact Raymond Bradford at: raydirector@netzero.net