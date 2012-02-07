Acting Classes With Mark Bucher

×

The Artistic Director of the long-lived Boulevard Theatre is offering a couple of acting classes starting this weekend.

The classes are being offered the UWM’s School of Continuing Education.

Basics of Acting is a look into the basic elements that compose an acting performance. Actors who have worked with Bucher in actual productions have commented on how insightful Mark Bucher is and . . . having seen him perform on a couple of different occasions, I can honestly say that anyone taking the class will be learning from someone who is genuinely good at what he’s teaching. Directing shows at the Boulevard means that he’s had plenty of experience working with people who are relatively new to the stage, so this would likely be a good introduction.

The Basics of Acting class runs 11 am – 1pm on February 4th – March 3rd at the UWM School of Continuing Education. The class costs $99. To register, click here.

Acting In-Depth is a class with more of an emphasis on scene study and script analysis. Here, the class is for people who have had some acting experience and/or taken Bucher’s previous course.

Acting In-Depth runs 1:30 – 3:30 pm on February 4th – March 3rd at the UWM School of Continuing Education. The class costs $99. To register, click here.