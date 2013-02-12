The Actor's Nightmare In Wauwatosa

×

Christopher Durang's The Actor's Nightmare is a deliriously fun concept. A man gets pulled into a weird and dreamlike show as he is mistaken for an understudy. He has to play along like he knows what's going on . . . which is a really interesting metaphor for life in general. If it plays out in the right way, it can be a lot of fun.

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa stages a production of the show this month. The talented Ryan H. Nelson stars as Geroge--the guy who is caught up in a world where everyone else seems to know what's going on but him. Nelson, who recently appeared as the animated statue of a revolutionary war hero in March Kosciuszko, has the right kind of stage presence to work at the center of a play like this. Should be fun.

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa's production of The Actor's Nightmare runs February 15th - 17th. For ticket reservations, call 414-207-4879.