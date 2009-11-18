Actors Shine in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s ‘Moon Over the Brewery’

×

Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live inthem; in Moon Over the Brewery, nowplaying at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessivelypaints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gifted child whoseimaginary friend "Randolph" helps her scare away any man who mightcome between them. Enter Warren Zimmerman, a mailman with a heart as big as hisbellyand with his eye on a place in Miriam's lifeand the stage is set for aconfrontation between dreams and less-than-perfect reality.

If this sounds like a made-for-TV movie plot trickedout with some fancy metaphors, no wonder: Playwright Bruce Graham has lots oftelevision credentials. That the production is engaging, touching and funny islargely thanks to its great onstage talent. Amanda Hull nails every teenagesigh and eye-roll, from devilish looks to the authenticity of youthful remorse.The charismatic Melinda Pfundstein's openhearted performance perfectly capturesthe struggle between Miriam's love for her daughter and her need for a goodman. As Warren, Dan Katula proves himself worthyof Miriam’s love, creatively challenging the specter of Randolph on his own turf. Travis Knight givesthe sarcastic imaginary friend an edge of danger, while looking fabulous in aseries of fanciful outfits.

The ensemble's craftsmanship and love for their artmake us care about these characters, seeing in them our own confused, lovableselves. Director Angela Iannone shoots straight for the heart, and scores bigtime: Many in the theater appeared deeply moved. Sound designer Cassy Schilloemploys only songs about the moon, from Beethoven to Van Morrison; instead ofsimply being cute, this really serves to support the drama.

Moon Over the Brewery plays at MilwaukeeChamber Theatre through Dec. 13.