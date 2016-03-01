Adventures in ‘The Snow’

The white stuff is piling up over at First Stage for the world premiere of The Snow , written by Finegan Kruckemeyer with music composed by Andrew Crowe. When a massive snowfall isolates the townspeople of Kishka, tiny Theodore Sutton sets off to find a solution. That solution gets lost in an overly complex storyline hanging over a “tell” versus “show” approach amid a series of adventures that distract more than deliver.

Fortunately, actors Matt Daniel and Karen Estrada bring much-needed—and unforced—comic relief and action to this dark tale, and in the strong cast that performed Sunday afternoon, Seth Hoffman exuded a natural warmth and charm with his big-heart-in-a-small-frame performance as Theodore. Good things, indeed, do come in “small packages.”

Through March 20 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St. For tickets visit: firststage.org or call 414-267-2961.