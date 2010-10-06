‘Aesop’s Fables’ Delights at First Stage

This month First Stage Children’s Theaterpresents a production aimed at the youngest of audiences. Suitable for ages 3 to 6, Aesop’s Fables pairs talented comic actors Matt Daniels and Karen Estrada with two First Stage students. The well-balanced cast plays a group of vaudevillians performing classic fables, including The Tortoise and the Hare and a particularly clever staging of The Boy Who Cried Wolf.

Daniels brings a pleasant, commanding presence to the show. His enthusiasm and affable demeanor keep his performance as a wolf from being frightening to small children. Estrada’s unique comic voice is put to excellent use as a shy, reluctant performer struggling to overcome her stage fright. The production is well conceived on many levels. In addition to being entertaining for a young audience that may be seeing live theater for the first time, it allows students to learn from professional actors in a short play.

First Stage’s production of Aesop’s Fablesruns through Oct. 17 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.