Again: McMann and Tate

Existing just on the edge of the hub of the Milwaukee comedy community, Cedarburg's McMann and Tate Productions is easy for those of us in town to accidentally overlook. The Cedarburg Cultural Center resident comedy group has been operating for quite a while now. The group recently announced a couple new shows to round out the year.

In October, the group stages a sketch comedy show exploring the nature of love, dating, marriage and such with Bologna Quesadillas and Other Reasons You're Still Single.

If the show is as fun as the title, it might be worth a drive out to Cedarburg this fall.

Bologna Quesadillas runs October 14th and 15th.

The group will also be performing its annual holiday show this year. Instant Fruitcake.

This year'Âs show involves, office parties, baby's first Christmas, spouse gift giving gone wrong, and a variable plot comedy which sounds like an interesting idea--are billing it as a, "first-ever Choose your own adventure" scene that allows the audience to decide which way the scene goes. Interesting.

Instant Fruitcake runs December 9th and 10th.

For ticket reservations, visit the CCC online or call 262-375-3676.