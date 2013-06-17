Once Again: T.I.M.

T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical makes it to the stage again this coming week for yet another exploration of the comedy inherent in musical theatre. It's a popular show that's been running once per month quite steadily for quite some time. And the group involved, which includes Jacob Bach and music director/keyboardist Colleen Schmitt, is remarkably well-integrated for what is probably one of the best improv packages in town.

T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical) Summer Season Kickoff Show! starts at 7:30 pm on Thursday June 20th at ComedySportz on 420 South 1st Street. For ticket reservations, call 414-272-8888.