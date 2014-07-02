Agatha Christie in Door County

The Peninsula Players cleverly pairs its venue with a sharp script next week as it stages an adaptation of Agatha Christies’ And Then There Were None. The original novel is considered to be one of Christie’s greatest works. Ten people go to a distant resort. They’re all there for different reasons. Gradually they get killed off one by one.

Door County is far from being the lonely resort that the story is set in. (Especially during tourist season.) The distant wilderness feel of the Players’ performance space fits the mood of the show perfectly, though. Christie’s work can be really delicate stuff to bring to the stage. If anyone can do the work justice, it’s America’s Oldest Professional Resident Summer Theatre.

The Peninsula Players’ staging of And Then There Were None runs July 9 - 27 at 4351 Peninsula Players Road in Fish Creek. For more information, visit the Players online.