AIDA in High School

Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida ran on Broadway for a few years. Based on the Giuseppe Verdi opera of the same name, the musical is actually based on a children’s book adaptation of the story. It may have closed on broadway about a dozen years ago, but the musical continues to be popular in productions all over the country.

The story of love, loyalty and betrayal in a conflict between Egypt and Nubia is a long one. Elton John and Tim Rice have approved a slimmed-down version for schools that brings the running time to just over two hours. It’s specially adapted to meet the needs of younger performers. This month, Waukesha South High School’s Blackshirt Players bring a one-weekend-only production of the musical to the stage.

Waukesha South High School’s production of Aida runs Feb. 18 - 20 at WSHS on 401 E. Roberta Ave. in Waukesha. For ticket reservations, visit SeatYourself.