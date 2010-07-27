AIDS Resource Center Broadway Benefit

×

A touring Broadway production is a really, really easy target—especially when it’s as large and cumbersome as Wicked. The big, overpriced show attracts a great many people who will likely mistake the big production numbers, expensive costuming, lighting and so on for live theatre. Live theatre lives in much smaller venues where the reality of human emotion can pour out . . . a touring Broadway show feels stiflingly big by comparison . . . it’s like seeing human emotion of live actors play out behind the big, flashy shower curtain of a touring Broadway show . . .

And so on . . . but as easy as it is to criticize a large touring Broadway show, it’s nice when they can occasionally lend a hand to local nonprofits. At 7pm on Monday, August 2nd, Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS presents Witches' Night Off –a performance to benefit the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin.

The evening will feature cast and crew of the latest Broadway musical to breeze through town. Produced entirely by company members from the show, the program is their opportunity to step out of their roles and perform music, dance and comedy in a much smaller, more intimate venue than the Marcus Center. Those who are fans of the musical also get an opportunity to see a make-up demonstration and bid on various things at silent auction, including an opportunity to get a walk-on in one of the show’s final Milwaukee performances.

Tickets to Witches’ Night Off are $25 or $50 for VIP tickets (which include a private reception with the cast following the show.) Tickets can be ordered in advance online or by calling 414-225-1570.

Net proceeds from the event go to the ARCW, which is celebrating it 25th year providing HIV medical, dental and mental health care in Wisconsin.