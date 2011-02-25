Al and Jim's One Man Show

×

Possibly the cleverest title for a show all year, Al & Jim’s One Man Show also sounds like kind of a clever idea for a show. The idea goes something like this: improv comics Alex Grindeland and James Boland take audience suggestions to create completely different improvised scenes—. Each one individually composes his own self-contained story. As the show progresses, the two worlds collide in a hopefully comic fusion. Sounds potentially quite good. Not as familiar with Boland, but Grindeland has shown considerable talent in various comedy shows including Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer and 8-Bit Warrior. He also served as possibly the only redeeming factor of Bite Theatre’s debut show Kill The Rich, Kill The Poor.

Al & Jim’s One Man Show runs Saturday, February 26th at 10pm and February 27th at 11:30 am. Both shows are $5. Both shows take place at the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View. For reservations, call 414-426-4169.