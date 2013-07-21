Albee's Goat in Racine

×

A little while back, an artistic director of a local theatre company had said that her mother had mentioned something about wanting to own a goat. The artistic director joked that she could use it in a production of Edward Albee's The Goat . . . and then she found out that her mother was serious . . .

And though we won't be getting a World's Stage production of the play, Albee's contemporary story of a man going through a personal crisis who finds kinship in a rather unorthodox place will be staged not far from here next month as Racine's Over Our Head Players stages a production of the drama. It's a special bonus addition to their season.

The OOHPs production of The Goat: Or Who Is Sylvia? runs August 2nd through 11th at the theatre on 218 Sixth Street in Racine.

For ticket reservations, call 262-632-6802.

For more information about Over Our Head, visit them online.