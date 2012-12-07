Alchemist Improvises Holiday Comedy

Finding new humor in the old Season

by

Christmas sentiment is easy to fake. The holiday reserved for Dec. 25 is easily the single most clichéd of all. It's a strange amalgam of traditions that have congealed together over many, many years to form into something that’s sometimes very difficult to take seriously. So why not have a laugh at it? This holiday season, Alchemist Theatre presents A Kick in the Dickens , a comic jab at the holiday season that's done entirely on the fly.

A troupe of seasoned improv comics will perform a holiday tale entirely from scratch based on audience suggestions this holiday season. It's a mishmash of various comic talents including composer/performer Jason Powell and a host of rising talents. Andrea Moser has performed with Powell in the sketch comedy group named The Show. Matt Koester and Anna Figlesthaler have both been seen onstage recently in a number of productions . Lee Rowley is a seasoned comic performer who has contributed to numerous improv projects in the past. All in all, a formidable bunch of comic minds here.

The holidays are perfect fodder for improv comedy because their themes are so nauseatingly over-done and over-exposed. It's nice to see Alchemist taking some time to make fun of it all.

A Kick in the Dickens runs Dec. 6-22 at Alchemist Theatre, 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For ticket reservations, visit thealchemisttheatre.com.

Theatre Happenings

  • The Milwaukee Rep continues its season this week as it opens a staging of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility . The Mark Healy adaptation is well over two hours long and should provide a welcome alternative to traditional holiday fare, running Dec. 11 through Jan. 13, 2013, at the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater, 108 E. Wells St. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.
  • Off The Wall Theatre goes in a slightly afferent direction for alternative holiday fare as the captivating Liz Mistele stars in a Dale Gutzman-directed production of Lerner and Lowe's Gigi . The show runs Dec. 14-31 at Off The Wall Theatre, 127 E. Wells St. For ticket reservations, call 414-327-3552.