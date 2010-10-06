Alchemist’s October Tradition Alive With ‘Murder Castle’

×

This week the AlchemistTheatre continues its October tradition of horror when it opens another dramacentered on a major villain from the late 19th century. The Alchemist followed2008’s RIPPER with Dracula: The Undead in 2009. This year’sshow, Murder Castle: The Chronicle ofH.H. Holmes, focuses on a man named Herman Mudgett, who went by the aliasof “Dr. H.H. Holmes.”His name may not be aswell known as other infamous figures in history, but Mudgett confessed to 27murders in Chicagoin the 1890s. The murders, some of which took place during the World'sColumbian Exposition in 1893, were the subject of Erik Larson’s best-selling2003 novel, The Devil in the White City.Mudgett built a block-long, three-storybuilding that he operated as a hotel for the Expo. The top two floors, like ademented mutation of an Escher drawing, were a maze of more than 100 windowlessrooms. Stairs led to nowhere. Doors opened to brick walls. Rooms were airtightand soundproof.Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H.Holmes, written by AlchemistTheatre’s Aaron Kopec, features Nate Press in the lead role. Best known for hiswork in local comedies like Bye Bye Liverand Who Killed Santa?,Press is an interesting choice to playa man who tortured and killed a large number of people.Press has shown an ability to find depth in flat comedicstereotypes in the past, so it should be fun to watch what he does with a darkcharacter like Holmes.The world of Dr. Holmesis a populous one that should nicely fill the intimate space of the Alchemist.The ensemble features some impressive talent, including Patrick Schmitz, LizWhitford, Kid Beat Box, Grace DeWolff, Beth Lewinski and Cheryl Roloff, amongothers.The Alchemist’s Bay ViewLounge will serve as Holmes’ hotel lobby. Those with reservations check in atthe bar to pick up a “room key.” With tickets selling briskly, Alchemist’sOctober tradition appears to be headed for commercial success for the third yearin a row.Alchemist Theatre’s Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes runsOct. 7-30.

Next week, the Sunset Playhouse continues its season with a production of PatCook’s You Can’t Get There From Here.This comedy set in a small-town bed and breakfast runs Oct. 14-Nov. 7 in ElmGrove.



