Alchemist's Retro '70s High Concept 2015

The Alchemist Theatre recently announced that it will be constructing an original trilogy for its 2015 season.

" The Alchemist will not be a theatre during 2015.

It will serve as a rock & roll venue. A disco. A seedy punk club.

We will not present musicals, but the stories told will be lyrical and with the vibe of period music.

The bartenders, theatre managers and janitors will all play their part to immerse you in the scenes created.

While there will, of course, be actors on stage… they will be introduced each night as a band. "

Some time ago the Alchemist had been looking into doing a feature-length Andy Warhol horror show set in New York in the '70s. This may well have been what's become of that idea. On the whole, it's not a bad mutation. They're looking to immerse audiences in a feel of hip, fresh New York in the '70s from multiple angles with a trilogy of shows all set in the same "world" with shared characters. Sounds like fun.

