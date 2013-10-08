Alchemist searches for the killer in ‘Closing Night’

×

The Alchemist Theatre plays host to a classy and immersive dramatic murder mystery game this October with Closing Night . The stage is everywhere as audience members circulate throughout the ground floor and basement of the building, looking through clues on the trail of a murder that occurs before the final night of a show at the Alchemist.

Those into solving a mystery should have a good time here. There are hidden passages, twisting corridors and that rare opportunity to interview spirits of the dead in an effort to identify the murderer. But there’s a lot of fun even if you’re not particularly engaged in the mystery itself. The Alchemist has put together a really, really good cast for the show. Libby Amato is exquisitely engaging as Bella, someone with an active interest in tracking down a specific ghost. Michael Keily holds an irresistible persistence as paranormal expert Alexander, a comically dramatic egotist with a Southern accent.

The characters populating the rest of the story are given brilliant contrast, from Liz Whitford’s attractive, duplicitously superficial sweetness as Lucille to Carole Alt’s cleverly understated performance as a humble, low-key actress willing to sacrifice everything for art. Anna Figlesthaler is crisp and precise as the style-over-substance playwright in love with the idea of being a writer.

A group as talented as this is great fun to see moving about from room to room; occasionally one might find oneself the sole audience member to an interaction. Walk into a room and you might come in on a scene already in progress. It’s tantalizingly immersive.

Alchemist Theatre’s Closing Night runs through Nov. 2, at 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Bay View. For tickets, visit thealchemisttheatre.com.