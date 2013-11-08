Alchemist Theatre Announces its plans for 2014

×

Alchemist Theatre recently sent out its plans for the coming year. Kind of an interesting mix of contemporary classics, new stuff and recently new stuff.

Here's a quick look:

February 7th - 22nd: The Chairs. An old man and an old woman may be at the end of the world. And they may be preparing to deliver the meaning of life to an audience that may or may not exist. Eugene Ionesco's brilliant bit of drama will be directed by Leda Hoffman, who also directed King Lear for the Alchemist.

April 3rd - 26th: Use No Place Soon. This is a new one by Mary K. Ryan. It's described as an "intimate character study." The surface of anything is not all that there is. Possibly a very interesting piece on the intimate stage of the Alchemist.

June 19th - July 5th: Oleanna Erin Eggers directs Mamet's look at teacher/student relations in a play that was controversial when it was originally staged some time ago.

September 11th - 27th: Invader? I Hardly Know Her! A return to Jason Powell's classic sic-fi comedy musical as directed by Jill Anna Ponasik. The Alchenist's original production had an impressive cast including Nate Press and Libby Amato among others. It'll be interesting to see what they come up with for another trip to the stage with this one.

November 20th - December 6th, 2014: Day of Grace: One year from now, the Alchemist stages a drama written and directed by UWM PTTP alumni Michael Pocaro. Afamily lives in isolation in a remote California desert.One day, there are no human deaths. The family finds itself in the epicenter of a global event. Sounds interesting. . .

