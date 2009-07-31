Alice's Adventures in Hartford

Ever since it was written in 1865, the Lewis Carrol novel Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland has been hugely popular. Stage, film and even video game adaptations of the novel have met with huge success over the years as well. Most notably, film director Tim Burton is working on a big-budget film adaptation of the book scheduled to be released on March 5thof next year. Actors involved in the project include Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter, Helena Bonham Carter as the Red Queen, and Anne Hathaway as the White Queen. Though it’s a Disney film, Burton will undoubtedly be a darker conjuring than the animated film everyone remembers from childhood.

A much more family-friendly staged adaptation of the classic novel comes to Schauer Arts & Activities Center in Hartford on Friday, August 7th (at 8pm) and 8th. (at 2pm.) The production comes to the Schauer Center thanks to the Missoula Children’s Theatre .

Written by David W. Simmons, the MCT’s production is an adaptation of both Alice and Through the Looking Glass. The cast features two professional actors from the MCT and a full cast of local kids.

Auditions for local roles in the play will be on August 3rd. Parents of children entering grades 1 -12 re encouraged to bring kids interesting in being a part of the show. Registration begins at 9:30 am. Rehearsals take place for a full week prior to opening night on the 7th.

Here’s a look at the show courtesy of YouTube: