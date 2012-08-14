Aliens, Time Travel Return to Alchemist Theatre

Considering the diversity of theater offerings, it's surprising that certain genres don't get more play on local stages. Science fiction may have its place on the big screen, but it's rarely explored in Milwaukee theater. Last year, Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski worked to correct this oversight by offering <em>Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves</em>. This summer, a sequel hits the stage of the <strong>Alchemist Theatre</strong>.<br /><br />The first installment mixed equal parts Nancy Drew and Doctor Who. Anna Wolfe played a child genius who ends up becoming an ancient time traveler without losing her youth. Wolfe's sweetness in the role was an interesting contrast to the standard Hollywood sci-fi action heroine. The character is written to be smart and wise, which could have been a cliché role for an ancient time traveler were it not for Wolfe's pleasant, youthful energy.<br /><br />Wolfe returns for this summer's sequel, <em>Natalie Ryan and the Rogue Traveler</em>. Again penned by Figueroa and Lewinski, the story follows Ryan on an adventure against an alien race.<br /><br />The goal of this production is to bring the feel of a summer blockbuster to the live stage. Beyond that, the main appeal is the humor of it all. Figueroa and Lewinski have worked together on projects in and around ComedySportz over the years. Wolfe has had a great deal of stage experience for an actress only now entering college, thanks to her time in First Stage improv classes and with the improv group After School Special.<em><br /><br />Natalie Ryan and the Rogue Traveler</em><strong> </strong>takes place Aug. 16-26 at the <strong>Alchemist Theatre</strong>. For ticket reservations, visit <a href="http://www.alchemisttheatre.com" target="_blank">www.alchemisttheatre.com</a>. <p> </p> <p><strong>Theater Happenings</strong><br /><br /></p> <ul> <li>In Janesville, <strong>Chicken Boy Productions</strong> hosts the murder-mystery dinner theater show <em>For Love or Money</em>. The interactive production, taking place Aug. 18, is a benefit for Janesville's Little Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Olde Towne Mall, 20 E. Main St., Janesville. For ticket reservations, call 608-752-5407.</li> </ul> <ul> <li>The area's theater season picks up soon, starting with the <strong>Milwaukee Rep</strong>'s<strong> </strong><em>Gutenberg! The Musical!</em> The spoof, which features two actors trying to pitch a grand musical, runs Aug. 24-Oct. 14 at the Stackner Cabaret. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.</li> </ul>