All-In Auditions for Ordinary Days

New York continues to be the New Yorkiest New York ever in Ordinary Days--a musical about New Yorkers in New York doing New York things that singles do in New Yorky ways while being... in New York ! All-In Productions will be staging a production of the musical...in Milwaukee and they’re looking to cast the show next week.

Directed by JT Backes and Musical Director Patrick Thompson will host auditions for the production Dec. 12 and 13 at The Underground Collaborative on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. The show is scheduled to be staged at In Tandem Theatre’s Tenth Street Theatre Mar. 25 - Apr. 2. For more specific technical information, visit the auditions’ page on the All-In website.