‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ at Boulevard Theatre

×

Boulevard Theatre’sproduction of All’s Well That Ends Wellis a casual affair, as the rarely produced play is brought to the stage withoutmuch costuming. The seats of the intimate studio theater have been plantedthroughout the performance space, creating a comfortable atmosphere in which toexperience one of Shakespeare’s lesser-known pieces. Actors take on the qualityof faces in the crowd. Some characters are royalty; others are not. Withoutmuch designation between rank and status, the ensemble becomes that much moreaccessible.

As usual with a cast ofthis size at a Boulevard show, the levels of talent and experience are mixed.Keeping actors in close proximity to the audience makes the roughness of theproduction feel captivating and fresh. That being said, there are some trulyimpressive talents at work here. Sparkling young actress Shannon Nettesheimplays the show’s heroine, Helena, a middle-class girl who is desperately in lovewith the high-status Bertram, count of Rossillion (Chad Laudonio). There’s anundeniable sweetness about Nettesheim that serves as the central focus of theplay.

David Flores makes atypically impressive trip to the stage as the count’s mentor, Parolles. Relativenewcomer Hugh Blewett also makes an appearance of note, showing considerabletalent as Lord Dumaine. The role doesn’t seem significant on the page, butBlewett does an admirable job of making it memorable.

Boulevard Theatre’sproduction of All’s Well That Ends Well runsthrough March 14.