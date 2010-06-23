‘All’s Well’ for Fun Cast at American Players Theatre

×

Alas, poor Bertram (MattSchwader). Sent to make his way in the court of France’s king (Jonathan Smoots)by his widowed mother, the Countess of Rossillion (Tracy Michelle Arnold), youngBertram thinks this is his way to escape the clutches of Helena (Ally Carey), acomely physician’s daughter who pines for his troth. But when clever Helena cures the king’s mysterious illness and receives,in tribute, her choice of suitors, Bertram finds himself on the firing line,figuratively and literally, as Helenastrives to topple his resistance.

All’s Well That Ends Well, American Players Theatre’s secondproduction, which opened Saturday, is Shakespeare’s Cinderella story, in whichthe prince is less than charming and the commoner forced through clevermachinations to win his hand and, perhaps someday, his heart. (Really, honey,was he worth all the effort?)





In and among love’slabors not quite lost, Bertram goes to war, falls under the influence of agingcavalier Parolles (a hilarious Jim DeVita), crosses swords with foes, beds thewrong maiden and, undone by his own cleverness, falls neatly into Helena’s trap. Somethemes, it seems, truly are eternal.





The best thing about thethree-hour production is how much fun APT’s core company has with itssupporting parts. Arnold and Smoots envelop their characters, as does SarahDay, who turns a modest role into a memorable one. Scene-stealer DeVita has themost fun, chewing his way through difficult dialogue in a threadbare wig and anover-accessorized uniform.





In the end, once again,all ends well for the Spring Green troupe.





American PlayersTheatre’s All’s Well That Ends Well runsthrough Oct. 1.

