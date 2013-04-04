An All-Sign Language Vagina Monologues

×

As performance goes, Sign Language is underrated. I've seen a couple of different performances over the years that have featured ASL that have had kind of a profound effect on me. There was a Soulstice Theatre production of Children of a Lesser God that was remarkably well-directed. The emotion that flowed through the sign language gave me an elevated sensitivity of the physical end of performance for weeks. Some time later, I saw a performance by CoDA (Child of Deaf Adults) Liysa Croll Callsen that elevated simple nonverbal communication to something much more beautiful and elegant.

This weekend, V-Day Milwaukee presents a single performance of The Vagina Monologues performed entirely in American Sign Language as performed entirely be a deaf and hard of hearing cast. (Those of us not fluent need not worry. There will be spoken language interpretation provided for the "signing-impaired.")

The all-ASL Vagina Monologues will be performed at 7pm on Friday, April 5th at the Milwukee Youth Arts Centeron 325 West Walnut Avenue.

The program will also be performed at 7pm on Saturday at Madison's American Family Theatre on 6000 American Parkway.

Proceeds from the performance will be donated to Deaf Unity--a Wisconsin-based organization providing resources to persons with hearing loss who have been affected by domestic violence and/or sexual assault. For more information about Deaf Unity, visit them online.