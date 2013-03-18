All-Woman Glengarry Glen Ross Reading

×

It took a while for me to jostle this into my head . . . Uprooted Theatre has announced a staged reading that it'll be doing. A staged reading of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross. The cast features Marti Gobel, Tiffany Yvonne Cox, Julie Swenson, Greta Wohlrabe, Alicia Rice, Bria Cloy and Alison Mary Forbes. Okay, but there aren't any men . . . in show that usually is ALL men . . . oh . . . so I'm a little slow to pick it up, but this sounds like a lot of fun. Flipping gender on this one should be a lot of fun, especially with this cast.

The reading in question will be taking place on March 25th at 7pm at the Duncan Entertainment Group on 777 North Jefferson St. Tickets are $10 at the door.

For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com

I do wish that this was set for a different evening . . . I'm attending an entirely different reading that evening: Richard Kalinoski's Front Room , which starts at 7:30 pm at the Next Act Theatre.